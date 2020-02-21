Full Hearts Of Oak Squad To Travel To London To Face Kotoko

Managing Director for Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Frederick Moore will lead the club’s delegation to London, England next month to face off with bitterest rivals Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians have been scheduled to lock horns with the Porcupine Warriors in a historic meeting that will mark Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration this year.

Modernghana Sports has chanced on the team the capital-based club will travel to London with for the match. In all, the Hearts of Oak team will travel with 3 goalkeepers, 6 defenders, 5 midfielders, and 6 attackers.

For the officials, club communication director Kwame Opare Addo and supporters chief Elvis Herman Hesse will join Frederick Moore for the trip.

The much-anticipated showdown is being organized by Proball International Limited, HRH Sports Consultancy Ltd and has been scheduled to be played on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Barnet Stadium.

Below is the Hearts of Oak squad for the trip to London.

Goalkeepers: Richard Attah, Richmond Ayi, Ben Mensah

Defenders: Mohammed Abdul Fatawu, Robert Addo, Alhassan Mohammed, Raddy Ovouka, Christopher Bonney, William Denkyi,

Midfielders: Frederick Ansah Botchway, Nurudeen Abdul Aziz, Benjamin Agyare, Emmanuel Nettey, Benjamin Afutu,

Forwards: Joseph Esso, Kofi Kordzi, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Dominic Eshun, Traore Abubakar, Abednego Tetteh

Technical team and Executives:

Coach Edward Nii Odoom, Ben Owu, Saban Quaye, Amos Badu, Michael Mensah, Charles Kwateng, Kwame Larbi Opare Addo, Elvis Herman Hesse, Brimah Moro Akambi, Alhaji Amadu, Frederick Moore

An official announcement of the squad will be made once all the VISA processing for the contingent is completed.