Aduana Stars Coach Labels Maxwell Konadu As A 'Villager'

Head coach of Aduana Stars, W.O Tandoh taken a swipe at Asante Kotoko gaffer, Maxwell Konadu labelling him as a ‘village coach”.

His comment come after their matchday 11 fixture at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Wednesday were surrounded by controversies as both clubs started the first half with ten players.

However, the 'Ogya' lads triumphed over the Porcupine Warriors by a lone goal.

Konadu have received backlashes from the public after weirdly starting the game with 10-man

This many have attributed to superstition, however, his fellow manager WO Tandoh has taken a swipe at him with some harsh comments describing the former Black Stars assistant coach as a villager.

“Maxwell Konadu is a village coach who came to play village tactics in Dormaa. He is a disgrace to Ghana football & new generation of footballers,” he said.

“He didn’t deserve to coach a national team. If Kotoko deploy such bush tactics in London, Hearts will beat them.”