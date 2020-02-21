GFA Will Appoint A New Communications Director Soon - Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku has hinted that the Ghana Football Association will name a new Public Relations Officer soon.

Tamimu Issah, who as the acting as the spokesperson for the Ghana FA announced his resignation via his social media handle on Wednesday after working with the FA for almost 14 years but did not state reasons for his abrupt departure.

According to Henry Asante Twum, who has vast experience and knowledge in the field of communications and journalism will replace Tamimu Issah who was serving Acting Communications Director since the election of Kurt Okraku.

He is presently the head of sports for the EIB Network and worked for several years with the national broadcaster Ghana Television before switching to private practise with EIB.

The broadcaster is currently the director of communications for Dreams Fc and has in the past worked in a similar capacity with lower-tier side Tema Youth FC.

"I am saying that in the next few days, a new director of Communications of the FA will be announced, he's somebody of the highest quality, I believe in him a lot and he will help me deliver my promise," Mr Okraku told Joy FM on Thursday.

"He's always been in the pipeline and he's going to help me deliver our policy of igniting passion and creating wealth for all," he added.

Tammimu Issah who in the past served as the spokesperson of the defunct Premier League Board (PLB) steps down in his acting role for Henry Asante Twum to assume full duty as the GFA's director of communications.