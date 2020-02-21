Tamimu Issah Blasts GFA President Kurt Okraku For Denting His Reputation

Tamimu Issah, a former Ghana Football Association Acting Spokesperson has slammed Mr Kurt Okraku for accusing him wrongfully.

Mr Okraku made this comment on Joy FM on Thursday.

Tamimu resigned as the Ghana FA acting spokesperson on Wednesday confirming his resignation on his Facebook page with no specific reason.

Mr Okraku was asked if he was aware of Tamimu Issah's resignation, he said he was not aware of the decision of Tamimu adding that he dealt with the General Secretary.

"Yes, I was a bit surprised because he never spoke to me but I read the email which he addressed to the General Secretary.

"No, no, obviously, all communications are addressed to the General Secretary. If he had spoken to me, I am sure I would have had one or two words to share with him, but the FA continues beyond that.

"Yes, it's been accepted. In the next few days a new director of communications will be appointed by the football association.

"I want to work with people who believe in my way; I keep saying this all the time."

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

However, reacting to the statement of the FA president, Tamimu on his official Facebook, he wrote, "You can lie to the people. But you cannot lie to your conscience and God!!!