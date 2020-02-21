'I Will Never Work With My Enemy' - GFA Boss Kurt Okraku

The President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has said 'no one works with an enemy' after winning an election.

Mr Okraku's comment comes after he has been consistently been accused of appointing his friends and cronies to help him carry out his duties.

The former Dreams FC Executive Chairman was elected as the new GFA boss in 25th October, 2019.

He accused of failing to justify his appointment

When asked about it in an interview on Joy FM’s Personality profile on Thursday, he replied: “Nobody wins an election and employs his enemies to work for him”.

Implying that he has engaged people he knows who also believe in his vision to turn around the fortunes of Ghana Football.