Black Stars Move Up In 2020 FIFA Rankings

The Black Stars of Ghana have moved one place up in the latest FIFA World Ranking released on Thursday.

The four-time African champions are the only side that made the move up the ranking.

Ghana are tied with Costa Rica on the 46th position.

Th West African football nation gains did not affect their position on the Africa rankings, unfortunately, as they still remain 6th.

They are only better on the log than Egypt, Cameroon, Mali and DR Congo in the Top 10.

Senegal still lead African countries in the ranking as they remained 20th followed by Tunisia (27th), and Nigeria (31st).

2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions Algeria are just behind at 35th place while Morocco are still 43rd.

Finally, the Black Stars (46th) progressed by a slim margin of one rank whilst the first twenty remain unchanged.

The next ranking is set to be on the 9th of April 2020.