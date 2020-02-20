King Faisal’s Woes Continue As They Draw 1-1 Against Legon Cities FC

King Faisal remains winless after playing eleven matches in the Ghana Premier League following the team’s 1-1 draw against Legon Cities FC at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

In the first 10 outings of the Kumasi-based side, they disappointingly lost 6 and drew 4. Heading into Matchday 11 today, the club was confident of ending that poor run to ensure they bagged their first win.

After an evenly-match encounter, however, King Faisal has been held to a one-all draw by Legon Cities FC.

The rebranded Wa All Stars side who played as the visitors took the lead on the 43rd minute when the club’s top scorer Karim Abdul Jabila found the back of the net.

That goal separated the two sides at the end of the first half before King Faisal returned from the break to have an immediate impact. The club’s talisman Ibrahim Osman converted a good chance on the 57th minute to ensure the side earned a point at the end of the 90 minutes.

The results leave King Faisal bottom of the Ghana Premier League standings while Legon Cities FC remains on the 14th position.