Women’s Premier League: GFA Announce Selected Match Officials For Matchday 6

With the 2019/2020 Women’s Premier League set to enter Matchday 6 this weekend, the Referees Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced the selected Match Officials for all games.

In all, there will be 8 matches played in both the Southern Zone and the Northern Zone.

Below are the upcoming fixtures and the selected match officials:

Match: AMPEM DARKOA LADIES Vs PEARL PIA LADIES Venue: Ohene Ameyaw Park- Techiman Referee: Elizabeth Kutichere Asst 1: Augustina Grand Asst 2: Victoria Kyere 4th Ref: Audrey Atanpagbire M/C : Constance Aze

Match: FABULOUS LADIES Vs PRISONS LADIES Venues: Wesco Park - Kumasi Referee: Jekpa Faizatu Asst 1: Issah Fatimata Asst 2: Rabi Ibrahim 4th Ref: Kassim Fadila M/C : Agnes Abefe

Match: ASHTOWN LADIES Vs KUMASI SPORTS ACADEMY Venue: Paa Joe Park - Kumasi Referee: Mariam Fuseini Asst 1: Alice Farilu Chakule Asst 2: Martha Amoatemaa 4th Ref: Juliet Appiah M/C : Medina Srem

Match : NORTHERN LADIES Vs SUPREME LADIES Venue: Aliu Mahama Sport Stadium Referee: Vida Yanube Asst 1: Portia Korsah Asst 2: Berma Obeng 4th Ref: Dora Agomnab M/C : Alice Ayine

Match : HASAACAS LADIES Vs SEA LIONS FC Venue: Essipon Sports Stadium Referee: Seraphine Anyinam Asst 1: Beatrice Thaud Asst 2: Cynthia Mensah 4th Ref: Augustina Offei- Duodu M/C : Abigail Sowah

Match : LADYSTRIKERS Vs SAMARIA LADIES Venue: Robert Mensah Sports Stadium Referee: Theresa Bremansu Asst 1: Gloria Sena Kumedro Asst 2: Forgive Avulekpor 4th Ref: Cynthia Anafo M/C : Efua Sekyiwah Acquah

Match : IMMIGRATIONS LADIES Vs HALIFAX LADIES Venue: McDan La Town Park- Accra Referee: Joyce Obenewah Appiah Asst 1: Mary Tei Asst 2: Doris Essumang Darko 4th Ref: Augustina Tetteh M/C : Jessica Kwaching

Match : POLICE LADIES Vs SOCCER INTELLECTUALS Venue: McDan La Town Park Referee: Mansa Hommey Asst 1: Hans Selasi Wendy Asst 2:Victoria Akroli 4th Ref: Antoinette Amegashiti M/C : Hannah Benin