Work Begins At Adako Jachie As Kotoko Plan To Honour Home Matches After Baba Yara Closure [VIDEO]

The facelift of the Adako Jachie has started as Asante Kotoko plan to settle on permanent home grounds in the Ghana Premier League.

Following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium by the National Sports Authority [NSA], the club is yet to confirm where they will stage their home matches.

According to the NSA, renovation work needs to take place with less than a month for the 63rd Independence celebration.

Nana Gyambibi Coker, who is the General Manager of the club has already confirmed that the club is considering playing their home matches at either the Cape Coast Stadium or the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

However, Executive Chairman of the club, Dr Kwame Kyei has told the media they will renovate the Adako Jachie where they will stage their home matches

“We are working tirelessly to make sure we get Adako Jachie to the best of shape so we can use it as our home grounds,” he told Asempa FM in an interview.

“Since the closure of Baba Yara Stadium, I and the Management are doing our best to get permanent home grounds for Kotoko.

‪“We’ve started the project… I’ve been with the contractor on the job. We want to put the place in order and play our matches there.

“We’re on it; there’s a lot of work. We’ve started the fence wall, we could finish in about six months.

“We are putting up a wall around the Adako Jachie to make sure it meets the standard of the Club Licensing Board.

“The Adako Jachie land is big, it’s bigger than the Accra and Kumasi Sports Stadia…; we need everyone’s support, whether you’re a mason or a carpenter,” he appealed.

It is unclear if Kotoko will Bechem United at Adako Jachie in the matchday 12 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

Adako Jachie has been the training grounds for Asante Kotoko for the past years.