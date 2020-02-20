Black Maidens Welcome Their Management Team To Training Camp

The Management Team of Ghana Under-17 Women team (Black Maidens) as part of its mandate held a meeting at the Ghana Football Association office complex.

The meeting which was held today, 19th February, 2020 had to happen to continue the many deliberations on the team this year especially when the Black Maidens are in preparatory stages playing qualifiers for the FIFA U-17 World Women Cup to be held in India.

The Management Team Members led by the chairman, Nana Sarfo Oduro conclude on a number of issues including sponsorship, visibility for the team and the general well-being of the ladies.

Nana Sarfo Oduro led the management team to Prampram where the U-17 women’s team (Black Maidens) is camped for the crusade on the qualifications for the World Cup. The team donated items like fruits, water and assorted drinks to the team, to boost their energy and encourage them to continue to do their best for the country.

Management decided to continue such series of visits to establish a lasting relationship between themselves. All Management Members were available for the fraternization and donation moment. Management of the Black Maidens urged the ladies to continue lifting the flag of Ghana up as well as maintain the discipline in camp.