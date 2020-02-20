Prez. Akufo-Addo Elated With The Return Of Football Activities

President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in his State of the Nation Address on in Parliament on Thursday has expressed his excitement about the return of football activities in the country.

Football activities in the country came to a standstill following the airing of the ‘Number 12’ documentary by Anas Aremeyaw Anas in June 2018.

Top officials of the then Ghana Football Association and the Regional FA chairmen were fingered in the documentary which led to the dissolution of the Executive Committee of the Ghana FA.

After series of meetings with the Federation of International Football Association [FIFA], a five-member Normalization Committee was instituted to run the affairs of football in the country.

However, after the work of the five-member Committee, an election was held to elect a new president for the country’s football governing body.

Kurt Okraku was elected as the new Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

President Akufo-Addo called on stakeholders to help revive football activities in the country.

“Government worked with FIFA, established the Normalization Committee and helped bring a new GFA into being. I am happy to note that football, the passion of the nation has returned to full normalcy, following the election of a new President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Okraku.

“I congratulate him on his election. The Ghana Premier League has started and let us help “Bring Back The Love.”

“It was with considerable reluctance that Government had to intervene in the administration of football, when we decided to dissolve the old GFA because of the bribery and corruption that engulfed its operation,” he added.