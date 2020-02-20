Asamoah Gyan In Attendance At 2020 State Of The Nation Address In Parliament

Asamoah Gyan has been spotted in Parliament for President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday.

The former Ghana skipper arrived in Parliament to witness the fourth State of the Nation Address of the President.

The former Sunderland and Kayserirspor ace was spotted in a black suit, Gyan entered the House in the company of some members of his entourage.

Gyan has been in the country for some weeks now, having suffered an injury.

Gyan had been on a good run of form after joining NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League.

He netted five goals in his first eight games for the side and provided one assist, before being sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo expressed his excitement about the return of football activities in the country.