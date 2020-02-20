REVEALED: Why Tamimu Issah Reigned As Acting Spokesperson For Ghana FA

Listen to article

Tamimu Issah, acting spokesperson for the Ghana Football Association has resigned from his position on Wednesday.

The PR personnel announced his resignation via his social media handle stating no reason.

Tamimu has been one of the longest-serving staffs at the Ghana Football Association serving in the Communication department.

Having worked as the spokesperson for the Premier League board, the affable Communicator was confirmed as the acting Communication Director after Kurt Okraku took office.

“Dear friends,

“I have just tendered in my letter of resignation to the General Secretary of the GFA via email.

“It has been 14 amazing years of committed service to the Ghana Football Association.

“Always give thanks to Allah in every situation in life.

“Alhamdulillah.”

However, available to Modernghana.com say Tamimu Issah has not been well for some time now and the Ghana Football Association have failed to seek for his welfare and how he is faring.

According to reports, Dreams FC Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum will be named as the new Spokesperson for the Ghana FA on Monday hence his decision to resign.

Tamimu was named as the acting spokesperson for the Kurt Okraku's led administration in November 2019.

It is unknown if there is a rift between Tamimu Issah and some members of the Ghana Football Association.

However, it is also believed that Saddick Adams, popularly known as ‘Sports Obama’ will assist Mr Asante Twum.