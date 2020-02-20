Kotoko Circles Chairman In Dormaa Ordered Maxwell Konadu To Field Ten Players Against Aduana Stars

It has emerged that Chairman of the Asante Kotoko Circles for Dormaa, Mr Richard Asante, popularly known as Hon. Dinpa ordered Maxwell Konadu to field ten players against Aduana Stars in their matchday 11 game at the Agyemang Badu Park on Wednesday.

It was a bizarre scene when both teams started teh first half of the game with ten players.

Reports from the teams' technical bench indicated that Aduana Stars defender Farouk Adams and Kotoko’s Martin Antwi sustained knocks which required treatment.

The two players namely Farouk Adams and Martin Antwi dragged their feet in returning to the turf until after the first half.

According to Mr Asante, the directives for such move to start the match with ten men came from their spiritual father ahead of the crunchy fixture.

"The advice came based on what we heard and saw, but we thank God for what happened because it could have resulted in something else if we (Kotoko) won the game," Mr Asante told Kumasi based radio station OTEC FM

"I told them that Yahaya Mohammed always comes on the pitch with their (Aduana Stars) black magic 'juju' so they should make sure and see to it that he is no the pitch before our last player also enters." He revealed

"But, I had no idea on why they delayed when coming to Dormaa, I was even worried and wondering why the route from Berekum to Dormaa was changed by the [Management]"

Asante Kotoko currently lies on the fourth position with 18 points and will play Bechem United in the matchday 12 fixtures.