GHPL: I Can't Explain My Decision Fielding Ten Players - Maxwell Konadu

Coach Maxwell Konadu says he cannot explain why he fielded ten players against Aduana Stars in their matchday 11 clash on Wednesday in the Ghana Premier League.

Kotoko lost the game by a lone goal at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park.

However, the game has dominated headlines due to the bizarre situation that occurred during their first half of the game.

Both clubs started with 10 players each much to the amazement of the Ghanaian football fans and observers but Kotoko head coach, Maxwell Konadu, did not give any details on why it happened when he spoke to StarTimes after the match.

“I cannot explain why we started with 10 players against Aduana Stars," he told StarTimes.

Eventually, the two teams had the full compliment of their playing body as the match went on.

“I am happy with what I saw from the team. They did exactly what I told them to do on the day. There was nothing we could do about the goal. It was a moment for Aduana and they took it.”

Samuel Bioh goal in the 89th minute and Konadu, despite the result, was pleased with the output of his players.

Kotoko host Bechem United in Week 12 of the Ghana Premier League on March 1.