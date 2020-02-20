Asante Kotoko To Honour Home Matches At Adako Jachie - Executive Chairman Reveals

The Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, Dr Kwame Kyei has hinted that the club will honour its home league matches at Adako Jachie.

The club is in a state of securing a playing grounds after the National Sports Authority closed down Baba Yara Sports Stadium temporarily ahead of the 63rd Independence celebration in Kumasi.

According to reports, the club was considering Cape Coast Sports Stadium, the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Sunyani Coronation Park to stage their home matches

Dr Kwame Kyei speaking to Asempa FM confirmed he remains optimistic they can fast-track work at Adako Jachie so they adopt it as a new home venue.

“Yes we want to ready the venue to host our league matches here, we are working on this, a lot is required, and our facility is bigger than even the Kumasi Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports Stadium,” he said.

Kwame Kyei, however, noted that it will take time to complete the project entirely.

“We are working around the clock to get the facility ready so we can use it for league matches, but the entire project will take time, it could go for 6 months” he concluded.

Kotoko’s next league game is at home against Bechem United on March 1.

It remains to be seen if they can get the Adako Jachie facility approved by the Ghana FA’s club licensing board.