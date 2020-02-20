VIDEO: Maxwell Konadu Unable To Explain Why Kotoko Fielded 10 Payers Against Aduana

Listen to article

After fielding 10 players to face Aduana Stars in the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday afternoon, head coach for Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu could not explain why he took that decision.

In a clash between the Porcupine Warriors and the defending champions of the Ghana Premier League, it was marred by drama off the pitch as both teams refused to field the usual 11 aside.

It is understood that prior to the match, Kotoko who was playing as an away team had attacker Martin Antwi down allegedly injured.

While many are assuming that it was a ploy adopted because the Reds were following a direction from an oracle they consulted, Aduana Stars decided to match the Reds and also instructed that one of their players should sit out of the first half.

Eventually, in the second half, both clubs resorted to playing with 11 players at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park as Aduana Stars cruised to a narrow 1-0 win against their guests.

Asked about the reason behind the decision to field 10 players in the first half, Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu shared that he cannot explain.

