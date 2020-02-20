Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) Wish Black Bombers Well in Dakar

The patrons, executives and members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU) have sent well-wishing messages to the national boxing team, the Black Bombers who are currently in Dakar, Senegal preparing for the Tokyo 2020 qualifiers.

President of the Union, Stephen Ashie said he knows the Bombers are capable and with God Almighty on their side, the will triumph and bring glory to Ghana.

Coach Carl Lokko who is a special advisor to the Union said he believes in the technical handlers and knows what they can do. He urged the boxers to obey the instructions of their coaches and they will get the results.

Vice President, Sammy Gyan said the Black Bombers have to rule Africa like they did in the past, and this is an opportunity to prove to the continent and the world that Ghana has the best boxers at all levels.

Ghana is represented by 10 amateur boxers, made up of eight males and two females.

The team had a wonderful media workout before departing to the competition, and skipper Suleiman Tetteh assured that they are self-motivated and are going to qualify for the Olympic Games which comes off in July and August.

Tetteh who has been ranked among the best amateur boxers in the world expressed that the Black Bombers are determined to become Olympians.

Meanwhile, the Friends of Boxing and Ghana Boxing Writers Association have also wished the Black Bombers success at the qualifiers.