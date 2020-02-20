Coach Nii Odoom Surprised By Hearts Of Oak’s Draw Against Karela

Head coach for Accra Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has revealed that he is surprised by his side’s draw against Karela United while indicating that they deserved to win.

The Phobians traveled to Tarkwa on Wednesday night to honour a match with the Anyinase-based club on Match Week 11 of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

In a Match played at the Tarkwa Akoon Community Park, Hearts of Oak who dominated and created several chances failed to find the back of the net as they drew goalless with Karela United.

Speaking to journalists after the stalemate, coach for the visitors Edward Nii Odoom expressed surprise with an indication that his Rainbow lads deserved to get the win.

“I am very very surprised about the result because I don’t see why we should draw with Karela here. We had all the chances to win this game. This game is a must-win game but we have drawn so I take it”, the gaffer shared.

Coach Odoom continued, “They [Hearts players] played to instructions but only they created the chances as we normally do but they could not finish”.

Per the result, Hearts of Oak has climbed to 8th on the standings of the Ghana Premier League while Karela United remain in the relegation zone.