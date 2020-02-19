Full Results Of Matchday 11 Of 2019/20 Ghana Premier League

Six matches were played in the matchday 11 of the Ghana Premier League campaign on Wednesday with the two matches expected to be played on Thursday.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, Aduana Stars‘ continued their home dominance over Asante Kotoko as they pipped the Porcupine Warriors 1-0.

The match was drowned in a lot of controversies after the teams started with 10 men each for no official reason but it was eventually decided by a 90th-minute goal from Samuel Bio.

Hearts of Oak recorded their 5th clean sheet of the season after a goalless draw with Karela FC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

In Accra, Victorien Adebayor failed to propel Inter Allies against Medeama SC as they were tamed 2:1 by Samuel Boadu's side.

Medeama broke the deadlock in the 15th and 62nd minutes through Nana Kofi Babil and Prince Opoku Agyemang while Allies’ goal came from Victorien Adebayor whose 89th-minute goal was his 11th of the season.

Elmina Sharks stunned Ebusua Dwarfs after a 7th-minute goal from Benjamin Boateng settled the tie in a regional derby in the coastal part of the country.

An own goal from Abdulai Ibrahim was the difference for Ashgold as the top of the league table with the win against Dreams FC at the Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

In Techiman, Eleven Wonders drew 1-1 with WAFA. Musah Sule gave the home side the lead in the 47th minute but Eric Asamany struck for WAFA in the 70th minute.

FT RESULTS MATCHDAY 11

Eleven Wonders 1-1 WAFA SC

Inter Allies FC 1-2 Medeama SC

Karela Utd 0-0 Hearts of Oak

Elmina Sharks 1-0 Ebusua Dwarfs

AshantiGold SC 1-0 Dreams FC

Aduana Stars 1-0 Kotoko

Full table

Team Points 1. Ashanti Gold SC 21 2. Medeama SC 20 3. Aduana Stars 20 4. Asante Kotoko 18 5. Elmina Sharks 17 6. Berekum Chelsea* 16 7. WAFA 14 8. Hearts of Oak 16 9. Bechem United 14 10. Dreams FC 14 11. Inter Allies 14 12. Eleven Wonders 14 13. Liberty Professionals 13 14. Great Olympics 11 15. Legon Cities 11 16. Karela 10 17. Ebusua Dwarfs 10 18. King Faisal 4

Two matches are expected to kick off tomorrow.