Samuel Bioh’s Late Goal Hands Aduana Stars Victory Against Kotoko

Ghana Premier League defending champions Aduana Stars have defeated Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the Ghana Premier League courtesy a late goal from attacker Samuel Bioh.

The two giants of the Ghanaian domestic league was in action on Wednesday afternoon to fight for 3 points on Match Week 11 of the ongoing 2019/2020 season.

Despite an exciting encounter in the first half, neither side could get on the scoresheet as they went into the break on level terms on the back of several squandered chances on the part of the home team.

A hard-fought encounter in the second half looked like it will eventually end in a draw until Samuel Bioh popped up on the 94th minute to stun the Porcupine Warriors.

He finished off a good inter-passing play with a curling effort that went straight into the back of the net.

That equalizer has handed Aduana Stars a crucial win as it gives the side a major boost in their quest to retain the Ghana Premier League title at the end of the season.