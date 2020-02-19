ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
19.02.2020 Football News

Yahaya Mohammed Deserves To Earn Black Stars Call Up, Says Former Asante Kotoko Striker

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Eric Bekoe, a former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker has reiterated that striker Yahaya Mohammed deserves a Black Stars call-up following superb display this season.

The bulky forward has already scored 10 goals after Matchweek 10 so far for Aduana Stars.

The 31-year-old is currently stands as the joint-top scorer, challenged by Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies.

“Yahaya deserves to be in the team [Black Stars] because he is doing it for Aduana Stars," Bekoe, who won the top scorer's award in 2007-2008, said, as reported by Footballghana.

"We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up.

"If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad."

In 2007-2008, he had a brief spell with French side OGC Nice. He also played for Mexican side Murcielagos in 2016 and Tanzanian outfit Azam in 2017.

A fully-capped Ghana international who made his debut in a 2007 friendly against Senegal, Yahaya represented Ghana at the 2011 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Sudan.

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his first squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.

