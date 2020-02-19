Yahaya Mohammed Deserves To Earn Black Stars Call Up, Says Former Asante Kotoko Striker

Eric Bekoe, a former Kumasi Asante Kotoko striker has reiterated that striker Yahaya Mohammed deserves a Black Stars call-up following superb display this season.

The bulky forward has already scored 10 goals after Matchweek 10 so far for Aduana Stars.

The 31-year-old is currently stands as the joint-top scorer, challenged by Victorien Adebayor of Inter Allies.

“Yahaya deserves to be in the team [Black Stars] because he is doing it for Aduana Stars," Bekoe, who won the top scorer's award in 2007-2008, said, as reported by Footballghana.

"We don’t have to argue whether or not the player should be handed a call-up.

"If he is performing why should he be left out of the squad."

In 2007-2008, he had a brief spell with French side OGC Nice. He also played for Mexican side Murcielagos in 2016 and Tanzanian outfit Azam in 2017.

A fully-capped Ghana international who made his debut in a 2007 friendly against Senegal, Yahaya represented Ghana at the 2011 African Nations Championship (Chan) in Sudan.

New Black Stars coach CK Akonnor is expected to name his first squad for a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifying double-header against Sudan next month.