‘Management Want Edward Nii Odoom To Fail’ – Top Hearts of Oak Official Reveals

Supporters PRO of Hearts of Oak, Kobby Jones has revealed that management of the club wants head coach, Edward Nii Odoom to fail.

According to him, Edward Nii Odoom has been with no assistant coach at the club since the exit of Kim Grant.

Odoom, 54, took charge of the club after matchday one of the Ghana Premier League following the sacking of Kim Grant after losing to Berekum Chelsea.

After nine matches played, the former Tema Youth coach has won four, lost two with three draws leaving them at the 7th position with 15 points.

Despite the agitation of the supporters after the hard-fought win against Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium, the management of the club have failed to accept Nii Odoom’s recommendation of assistant coach.

According to him, the management of the club is making things difficult for Edward Nii Odoom which is not good for the club.

According to him, some management members want the coach [Edward Nii Odoom] to fail at the club.

“I can tell you that Nii Odoom has recommended an assistant coach for the club but the management of the club did not welcome his recommendation,” he said.

“The CEO of the club [Frederick Moore] is aware of the situation and he sits unconcerned. This should not happen to Hearts of Oak.

“Edward Nii Odoom is a good coach but should the management of the club fail to support him, it will be a disaster. How do you expect him to win with no assistant coach?” he concluded.

However, Isaac ‘Opele’ Boateng who was also on the program also implored the management of the club to help the coach to propel the club to their glory days.

“I have known Edward Nii Odoom when I was coaching Asante Kotoko and I can vouch that he is a good coach.

“He has the experience to be in the dugout but with no help, he will fail.

“Even without an assistant coach, look at how he is performing. The management of the club must do their best and accept Odoom’s recommendations,” he added.

Hearts of Oak will be hosted by Karela United in the matchday 11 fixtures of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.