GHPL: Maxwell Konadu Call On Players To Improve Ahead Of Aduana Stars Tie

Maxwell Konadu has urged fringed Asante Kotoko players to uplift their game ahead of their encounter against Aduana Stars.

The 23 times Ghana Premier League champions failed to continue their impressive home run against Ashgold in the matchday 10 showdown as they were held to a goalless game.

However, ahead of their tie against the two times champions at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park today, the former Wa All Stars and Black Stars assistant coach is calling on the squad players to give a lot more for the fans of the team.

“When you have some of the best players in your team out of action due to injuries and minor illness, it is a problem.

"Even though we registered 30 players, there are no doubts over who your best players are and that is a fact. Everybody can play but other players do far better than the other ones.

"It is just that against AshGold, the replacements did their best but it was not enough. I told them and perhaps, I was a bit harsh on them.

"We have to go back and hit the ground running and get things going properly. We have to do better than what we did against AshGold. The fans deserve something way better than this.”