Asante Kotoko Supporters Ready To Pay $150,000 For Songn Yacouba

Asante Kotoko National Circle’s Chairman, Christopher Damenya has hinted that two million supporters of the club are ready to contribute financially to meet the demands of Songne Yacouba to stay at the club.

The Burkinabe forward has not featured for the club after failing to renew his contract with the club.

The camp of the striker are demanding $150,000 before renewing his contract with the Porcupine Warriors.

Yacouba's contract end April after joining the club in 2018.

According to Mr Damenya, numerous fans of the club have arranged to engage Sogne Yacouba in a dialogue to fish out the plight of their star forward, find solutions and even pay money where needed to convince him to stay at the club.

Meanwhile, the NCC Chairman is hopeful that the leadership of his outfit will engage Yacouba and this time everything will be solved and the player will renew his contract with the club.

“If the management of the club have tried several times to talk to the player and is yet to succeed, we as supporters also who are happy about his performance will also engage him and see how it will go”, Christopher Demenya stated on FOX FM.

“Every supporter wants Yacouba but just that maybe there is a misunderstanding somewhere which we all don’t know, so management has engaged him, fine, now we also as supporters will engage him and ask him of his problem”, he assured.

According to him, Sogne Yacouba is a crowd puller and lots of the supporters troop to watch the team play because of Yacouba. The NCC is, therefore, ready to try and solve every problem of the player to convince him to renew his contract with the club.

Asked whether the NCC will be ready to pay any amount as a contribution to assist the club pay Yacouba’s signing fee, Chairman Christopher revealed that there are about two hundred million (200,000,000) Kotoko supporters who are ready to contribute money to pay for Yacouba’s demands.

“If he tells us his problems and we can solve, we will solve it for Kotoko because if he is part of the team, supporters come to the stadium because of him and that gives money to the club, so what we will do for the team (club) to get money to maintain its status to ensure we qualify to Africa, we will. About two million of my supporters (Circles) are ready [to pay], so if we finish the discussions with him and we reach a compromise and the management accepts that they agree to what we will agree with Yacouba, we will pay”, he added.