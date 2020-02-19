Ghana Winger Edwin Gyasi Elated To Be Back At CSKA Sofia

Ghana winger Edwin Gyasi says he feels happy to be back at Bulgarian top-flight side CSKA Sofia after his short stint in the United States of America.

The 28-year-old returned to the club in January after his loan spell at FC Dallas.

He made his first competitive appearance since his return over the weekend.

Gyasi played 71 minutes in the goalless draw in the Eternal derby against Levski Sofia.

After the match, Gyasi said, “It’s good to be back.”

The former AZ Alkmaar forward has scored one goal in seven appearances for the Black Stars.