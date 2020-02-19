Papadopoulos Remain Confident Legon Cities Will Climb Up GPL Table

Legon Cities FC winger, Panagiotis Papadopoulos has shared that he is confident the club will climb up on the standings of the Ghana Premier League table despite a difficult start to the season.

The club, formerly called Wa All Stars has played 10 matches in the domestic top-flight but has only recorded 2 wins. The side has additionally suffered 3 defeats and has drawn 5 games.

The unimpressive record leaves Legon Cities FC sitting 15th on the standings of the division and just a point above the relegation zone.

Ahead of the team’s encounter with King Faisal in midweek, forward Panagiotis Papadopoulos is targeting a win as he stresses they will continue working hard to ensure they improve their position on the standings of the division.

"We have not given up, never! We will keep pushing to get a respectable position when the league ends. I believe we can do it. We're united and have one aim. We will give our all in every game”, the Greek-Ghanaian told Legon Cities FC media.

The clash between Legon Cities FC and King Faisal will be played at the Len Clay Sports Stadium on Thursday, February 20, 2020.