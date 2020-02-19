Uefa CL: Partey Earns High Ratings In Atletico Madrid’s Win Against Liverpool

Listen to article

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Teye Partey earned high ratings on Tuesday night after putting up an impressive display to help his Atletico Madrid side defeat Liverpool in the Uefa Champions League.

The knockout phase of Europe’s elite competition commenced yesterday with two matches played. At the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, it was Atelti who welcomed Liverpool for the first leg of the Round of 16 of the competition.

On the Matchday, Thomas Partey was handed a starting role by manager Diego Simeone to feature for the Rojiblancos. He continued his fine form from the past weekend as he performed outstandingly well.

The Black Stars midfielder worked his socks off all evening, showed awareness off and on the ball as he combined excellent passing with timely surging runs into the opposition’s territory.

At the end of the encounter, Partey’s contribution complemented that of his Atletico Madrid teammates as it earned the Spanish club a 1-0 win over Liverpool courtesy a strike from Saul Niguez.

Assessing the performance of players at the end of the match, Thomas Partey who lasted the entire duration of the match earned a rating of 7.61 according to statistic providers WhoScored.com.

The rating makes him the 3rd best player on the night behind Renan Lodi [7.86] and the eventually ‘Man of the Match’ Saul Niguez [8.56].