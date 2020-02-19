Tuesday Night UCL Interesting Stats

Atlético Madrid 1-0 Liverpool

Since the start of last season, Liverpool have lost six of their 10 away games in the Champions League (W4); no side has lost more away from home in the competition in this time (level with Crvena Zvezda).

Atlético Madrid remain unbeaten in 13 home games in the Champions League knockout stages under Diego Simeone (W9 D4), keeping 11 clean sheets across those matches.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has failed to win all seven of his away games against Spanish clubs in the Champions League (D3 L4), including three with Liverpool (D1 L2).

Atlético have won 12 of their last 13 home matches in all major European competitions (D1), also keeping 11 clean sheets in this run.

Two of Liverpool’s three defeats in all competitions this season have come in the Champions League, also losing 2-0 at Napoli in September 2019 (the third defeat being their 5-0 loss to Aston Villa in the EFL Cup in December 2019).

Saúl Ñíguez's opener for Atlético (03:46) was the earliest Liverpool have conceded in the Champions League since Gabriel Jesus scored past them in the second minute for Man City in April 2018; nine of Saúl's 10 Champions League goals have come in the first half.

Saúl Ñíguez became only the second player to score 10 Champions League goals for Atlético Madrid, after Antoine Griezmann (21).

Since the start of the 2013-14 season, Atlético’s Jan Oblak has kept 26 clean sheets in 49 Champions League games; no other goalkeeper has more in the competition in this time (level with Marc-André ter Stegen, 26 in 57 games).

Liverpool failed to attempt a single shot on target for only the second time in their 251 games under Jürgen Klopp in all competitions (also v Napoli in October 2018 in the Champions League).

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Borussia Dortmund have progressed from each of their previous four Champions League knockout ties when winning the first leg – versus Auxerre and Manchester United in in 1996-97, Real Madrid in 2012-13 and Zenit St Petersburg in 2013-14.

Paris Saint-Germain have only won two of their last nine away games in the Champions League knockout stages (D1 L6), suffering defeats in four of the last five.

Paris Saint-Germain conceded as many goals in this game as they did in the group stage of this season’s Champions League (two in six games).

Borussia Dortmund’s last 24 goals in the Champions League have all come from open play, the longest current run among the remaining sides in the competition.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has scored 10 Champions League goals in just seven appearances, reaching the tally four games quicker than any other player in the competition’s history.

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland is only the second player to score 10 Champions League goals as a teenager, after Kylian Mbappé (13), and the first to do so in a single campaign in the competition.

Erling Haaland has scored 10 goals in seven appearances for Borussia Dortmund; the most of any player for a club within the top five European leagues (all competitions) since his debut in January.

Borussia Dortmund's Giovanni Reyna (17y 97d) is the youngest player to assist a goal in the Champions League since November 2007, when Bojan did so for Barcelona (17y 91d v Lyon).