Legon Cities FC Will Attract All The Best Players In The GPL Soon - John Paintsil

Director for Legon Cities FC, John Paintsil has shared that he is confident the club will attract all the best players in the Ghana Premier League if they continue the path they are headed.

Formerly known as Wa All Stars, the club has been praised since the season started for how it has been run as well as the show of professionalism and branding attached to the club.

Opening up on how players are treated at the club in an interview with Joy FM, John Paintsil has disclosed that players are paid through the bank, all medical expenses are always taken care of, with other needs such as playing apparel and food provided as well.

According to him, the top hierarchy of the club always wants to make their players feel comfortable in order to get the best out of them at all times.

Paintsil, a formal Black Stars defender says Legon Cities FC is confident if they continue in the same vein, they will be able to attract all the good players in the Ghana league because comfort is what every good player wants.

“Very soon if we do well I think we will follow our directions well and do what we want to do in Ghana football, all the good players who want to be more comfortable will come to us because every good player wants to be a place where they can trade their profession to the highest level”, John Paintsil said.

He continued, “Legon Cities is the place that the players can trade well and also have their way of getting to the national team or going outside or playing good football here and making good money”.