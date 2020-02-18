 John Paintsil Impressed With Quality In GPL; Confident Of Improvement

Listen to article

Former Black Stars defender John Paintsil has disclosed that he has been impressed with the quality of play in the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League.

The domestic top-flight is now heading into Match Week 11 and has produced some cracking games already as well as some interesting results.

While teams have adopted to open up play unlike in the past where away teams defend to the final minutes, it has helped players to express themselves and clubs continue to play exciting football.

Assessing the level of play so far in the Ghana Premier League, Director at Legon Cities FC, John Paintsil says has been impressed. He, however, opines that there is more to come as he expects clubs to perform even better as the season progresses.

“Let’s say the quality of the game we still need to do more on it and do better. In terms of quality you know we just started, we are on the 10th week. We are still going and we will see how the players are coming”, the former Fulham full-back told Joy Sports.

He added, “It’s been more than a year we hadn’t tasted the league so it will take time for the boys. After 7 months you will see the different kinds of players that we will be able to bring out to be able to show people what we can do”.