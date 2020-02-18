Baba Yara Stadium Renovation Work Expected To Be Completed In October

Isaac Kwame Asiamah has hinted that the renovation work at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium will be completed in October.

The Baba Yara Stadium that has been the home grounds for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal has been temporarily closed down by National Sports Authority for a major facelift.

The renovation work repair damaged seats, reconstructing of the Tartan Track, regrass the pitch and other works to give the facility the needed facelift.

According to Youth and Sports Minister, ongoing renovation works has been given to Coupbay Ghana Limited who renovated the Accra Sports Stadium for the 2018 AWCON will complete the work in October this year.

"I want to assure Ghanaians that the renovation of Baba Yara Stadium will be completed by October this year.

“I am very excited with the work of the contractor who renovated the Accra sports stadium, that's why we gave him the contract of the Baba Yara Stadium."

The renovation work is part of Ghana's 63rd Independence Day anniversary celebration at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.