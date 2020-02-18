GFA To Punish Clubs, Players, Match Officials Who Feature In Unsanctioned Matches

GFA has warned clubs, their players, team officials, referees and match commissioners about their engagement in matches not sanctioned or approved (forbidden matches) by the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA says that it shall come down heavily on any participant in football who plays in any forbidden matches whether organized by clubs or agents. Footballers and referees, in particular, must desist from playing in matches organized without the permission of the GFA.

The GFA Statutes, the Premier League Regulations and the Division One League Regulations and other regulations of the GFA forbids such behavior by clubs, players match officials, etc

They are not to play in tournaments by agents not approved by the GFA

4. Forbidden Matches

No club shall maintain any relations of a sporting nature with non-recognized entities such as non-affiliated clubs, third parties or with members that have been suspended or expelled.

5. Affiliated Associations

1. No match shall be played nor shall a competition be organized by an affiliated Division One League club unless such a match or competition has been sanctioned by the GFA and the appropriate fee paid.

2. Clubs registered with the GFA directly or as affiliate members shall not organize any competition nor play matches against any other Ghanaian club or clubs registered with any other National Football Associations without the prior approval and consent of the GFA. No individual or organization shall organize a match or tournament involving Ghanaian clubs without prior approval by the GFA.

Source: ghanafa.org