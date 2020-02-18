Legon Cities FC Reveal Motive Behind Big Spending

Legon Cities FC has revealed that their big spending in the Ghana Premier League is because of their love for the sport and desire to change a lot of things in Ghana football.

The rebranded Wa All Stars club has managed to attract the attention of the Ghanaian media and a host of stakeholders of football in the ongoing season with several initiates they have rolled out.

The club has invested so much in branding and has shown professionalism in many ways as they continue to build a bigger fan-base in the country, especially on social media.

So far, Legon Cities FC has managed to bring top Ghanaian artiste to perform at their home games to entertain spectators. They started off with Shatta Wale when they hosted Asante Kotoko, before subsequently turning to Kwesi Arthur, AMG Medikal, and recently Wendy Shay on Valentine’s Day.

In an interview with Joy FM over the past weekend, Director for the club, John Paintsil observed that they have made a significant investment to ensure they offer the best to their supporters.

“Like I said we love the game and we want to change a lot of things in Ghana football. So we are not here to show off to mention figures. We want to tell the fans that whatever we will do to make them happy to come and support the team that is what we are doing.

“We won’t quote any figures, we will do whatever we want to do. So far as they are going to be happy and support the team and keep the team, we will do that”, Paintsil stressed.