Legon Cities Left Stranded In Kumasi After Baba Yara Closure

Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities have been left stranded in Kumasi following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Royal were billed to play King Faisal at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the matchday 11 fixtures of the Ghana Premier League on Wednesday.

However, on Monday, February 17, the National Sports Authority have closed down the stadium temporarily for renovation works ahead of the Independence celebration at the stadium on March 6.

The playing body were expected to train at the stadium on Tuesday morning but were not granted access to the stadium due to the decision of the National Sports Authority.

The stadium has been the home grounds for Asante Kotoko and King Faisal for the past years.

Following the closure, King Faisal have adopted the Jumsco Park in Assin Fosu as their new home grounds.

However, the encounter between King Faisal and Legon Cities will be staged at Obuasi on Thursday.