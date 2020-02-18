JUST IN: King Faisal And Legon Cities FC’s GPL Matchday 11 Clash Moved To Len Clay

The Ghana Premier League Matchday 11 fixture between King Faisal and Legon Cities FC has been moved to the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.

The encounter between the two underperforming teams was originally scheduled to be played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

Following the closure of the Baba Yara Stadium, yesterday to pave way for renovation works ahead of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration, it became prudent for the match venue to be changed.

In a letter from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) today, they have announced that the fixture will be honoured at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Thursday at 15:00GMT.

“The Ghana Football Association Competition Department wishes to inform you that due to the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, the above-mentioned fixture would be played at the Len Clay Stadium on Thursday 20th February 2020 at 3pm”, the letter said.

