FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
18.02.2020 Football News

Ghana's Majeed Waris Offers Support To Moussa Marega Following Racial Abuse

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Majeed Waris has offered support to his FC Porto teammate Moussa Marega after he was subject to racist abuse in a game involving Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday.

The Malian international scored a 60th-minute winner in what was a 2-1 victory for the Dragons.

In the process of celebrating his goal, he had racist chants targeted at him from the visiting fans.

Marega - who played for Vitoria during the 2016-17 season on loan from Porto, subsequently walked off the pitch in disgust even as he was held back by his teammates from doing so.

He was substituted for Wilson Manafa after 72 minutes.

"Stay strong brother. We are all behind you," the Ghana international wrote on Twitter.

Waris joined Strasbourg on loan from Porto during the winter transfer.

Waris has scored two goals and provided one assist in four Ligue 1 outings.
