Asante Kotoko Official Slams National Sports Authority For Baba Yara Stadium Closure

General Manager of Asante Kotoko and special assistant to Dr Kwame Kyei, Nana Gyambibi Coker has criticized National Sports Authority for failing to inform them earlier about the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

On Monday, February 17, the National Sports Authority confirmed the closing down of the stadium temporary for renovations works.

The Baba Yara Stadium also serves as the home grounds of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and King Faisal as both teams will find another grounds for their home games.

The renovation project will see the stadium’s damaged seats replaced, reconstructing of the Tartan Track, regrass the pitch and other works to give the facility the needed facelift.

“The truth is that the NSA didn't give the needed respect to Asante Kotoko, it's not good at all,” he told Light FM.

“If you have got a plan concerning the stadium, you should have alerted us from the beginning of the season or probably the last 3 months for us to make the necessary preparations but not leaving us insecurely like this, it's unpardonable,” he added.

However, the club is yet to make a decision on where they will play their home matches. Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Aduana Stars in the match-day 11 fixtures at the Nana Agyemang Badu I Park on Wednesday.

King Faisal have adopted the Jumsco Park in Assin Fosu as their new home grounds waiting for approval from the Club Licencing Board.