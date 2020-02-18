ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
18.02.2020 Football News

GHPL: King Faisal Adopt Jumsco Park In Assin Fosu As New Home Grounds As Home Grounds

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
1 HOUR AGO

Ghana Premier League side, King Faisal is set to adopt the Assin Fosu Jumsco Park as their home venue for matches following the closure of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The National Sports Authority have closed down Baba Yara Sports Stadium temporarily for renovation works to commemorate Ghana’s 63rd Independent Anniversary.

This has forced Asante Kotoko and King Faisal FC to opt for alternative home venues to honor their league games in the Ghana Premier League.

And according to reports, King Faisal has settled on the Jumsco Park in Assin Fosu for the rest of their home games pending approval by the Ghana Football Association Club Licensing Board.

If approved on time, King Faisal will face Legon Cities on Wednesday at their new home base.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Football News

