Victorien Adebayor Sets New Inter Allies Goal Scoring Record

Victorien Adebayor has become the record goalscorer for Inter Allies in the Ghana Premier League, the club has confirmed.

The enterprising forward set the new record with a double as Eleven-Is-To-One stunned Berekum Chelsea 3-1 in the top-flight on Saturday in the matchday 10 fixtures at the Golden City Park.

"In-form attacker Victorien Adebayor is the new club’s record goalscorer in a season after his brace against Berekum Chelsea on Saturday," Allies have announced via their official website.

"The Nigerien International is on 10 goals and ahead of Sheriff Duo Mohammed and Frederick Boateng who have both recorded nine goals apiece in the 2014/15 and 2015/16 seasons respectively.

"Adebayor has however achieved his feat after playing in only nine league matches and is on track to further extend his record with the league yet to reach the halfway mark."

Adebayor's Saturday double put him up as a joint top scorer in the Premier League with 10 goals after Matchweek 10.

He sits alongside Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars who also netted twice in the last match week.

Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko are all in race to sign the 23 year old Nigerien international.