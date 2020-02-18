Black Bombers Receive Royal Blessings From Ga Mantse

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II hosted a send-off party for the Black Bombers, Ghana's amateur Boxing team before they departed for Dakar, Senegal where they will compete against other African countries for qualification spots to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

He urged them to know that Ghana is a nation of boxing talents and champions, so they should go all out and win to make the nation proud.

The president of the Ghana Boxing Federation (GBF), Mr George Lamptey thanked the overlord of Accra and promised that most of the boxers are going to qualify.

He also thanked the director-general of the National Sports Authority (NSA) for providing them with some tickets after the wonderful gestures of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) who gave the team $8,000 for their accommodation at the competition, Geodrill, Ultimo Gardens and Alhaji Inusah Sally who also donated some amount of money to purchase airline tickets for the competition.