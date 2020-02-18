GOC President And General Secretary Wish Black Bombers Success In Dakar Qualifiers

The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Ben Nunoo Mensah has wished the national boxing team, the Black Bombers success at the African qualifiers to the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Ben Nunoo Mensah who is also a boxing fan said he believes in the coaches and boxers selected as the best that can represent Ghana at this time, and knows they are prepared for the assignment to beat all opposition and make it to Tokyo in July.

The president expressed that boxing is the main sport that has awarded the nation most medals at major international championships and competition, so the nation is looking up to them to shine.

He advised the boxers to be focused and believe in themselves as they already know their mission and go all out to execute and return home with many medals as possible.

“I believe in the Black Bombers and I wish them God’s guidance and protection. I also wish them success to beat all competitors and qualify to Tokyo 2020” he added.

The general secretary of the GOC, Lawyer Richard Akpokavie also added his voice in advising the boxers to be disciplined and obey the instructions of their officials and trainers.

He urged the media to follow the Black Bombers in the African qualifiers as they seek to make name for themselves and mother Ghana.

The qualifiers start from February 20 to 29 at the Dakar Convention Centre.

The Black Bombers team comprise - Sulamanu Tetteh (52kg), Samuel Takyi (57kg), Abdul Wahid (63kg), Jessie Lartey (69kg), Abubakar Quartey (75kg), Shakul Samed (81kg), David Bawa (91kg), Anani Kutsuke (91+kg), Ornella Sathoud (75kg), Fairuza Osman (69kg).

USA based Ornella Sathoud and Faruza Osman are the female boxers.