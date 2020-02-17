Baba Yara Sports Stadium Temporarily Closed Down For Renovation

Listen to article

The Baba Yara Sports Stadium has been temporarily closed down for renovation with immediate effect as the Ministry of Youth and Sports work with the National Sports Authority to prepare the venue for Ghana's 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration.

This was confirmed through a press release from the National Sports Authority (NSA) today which indicated that football clubs that use the venue will not be allowed to use the facility for the next month.

“This is to officially inform users of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for both football and athletics purposes of the temporal closure of the stadium with effect from Monday, 17, February 2020.

“This is to enable the Youth and Sports Ministry and the National Sports Authority have ample uninterrupted time to fix critical places of the stadium before the celebration of Ghana’s 63rd Independence Anniversary Celebration”, a statement signed by Edmund Osei of the NSA said.

It concluded, “You will after the celebrations be duly informed when the stadium can host both football and athletics activities again”.

In line with today’s press release from the NSA, Asante Kotoko and King Faisal will need to move their home matches to a different venue for the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

