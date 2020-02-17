Race For GPL Golden Boot: Yahaya Mohammed Leads Chart With Victorien Adebayor

The race for the Ghana Premier League goal king accolade is getting exciting after Match Week 10 with two players [Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed and Inter Allies captain Victorien Adebayor] sitting top of the chart with 10 goals each.

The two players have been potent in front of goal since the 2019/2020 season commenced and have attracted the attention of the media and followers of the league in the process.

For Yahaya Mohammed, most of his 10 goals scored so far have been scored during Aduana Star’s home matches. He bagged a hat-trick on Match Week 1 when his side thrashed Inter Allies at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.

The veteran attacker subsequently netted a brace against King Faisal before going on to score against Legon Cities FC, Medeama SC, Ebusua Dwarfs, as well as Liberty Professionals.

For the other joint top-scorer of the Ghana Premier League, Inter Allies captain Victorien Adebayor continues to wow supporters of his club as well as the neutrals who have been keeping an eye on him.

The forward who excels in any attacking role has four goals in addition to his tally of 10 goals after playing in 9 matches for the Capelli Boys. He missed his team’s opening match against Aduana Stars on Match Week 1 but returned for the next game against Bechem United where he found the back of the net.

Since then, he has scored in every single match for Inter Allies except the encounter against Great Olympics which ended in a stalemate at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of Match Week 11 of the Ghana Premier League in midweek, both players will hope to score to surpass the other on the top scorers chart.

Following the two players keenly on the chart are Prince Adu Kwabena of Bechem United and Prince Opoku Agyemang of Medeama Sporting Club.