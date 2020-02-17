Edwin Gyasi Stars In CSKA Sofia Stalemate Against Levski Sofia In Bulgarian Top-Flight

Ghana winter, Edwin Gyasi was in action for CSKA Sofia who held Levski Sofia to a goalless drawn game over the weekend in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Gyasi, 28, was playing his first league game since re-joining the Bulgarian giants after his loan spell at MLS side FC Dallas.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian international who has capped five times for the Black Stars with a goal to his credit, was again at his quality best as his impressive display helped his side picked a vital away point at Stadion Vivacom Arena.

The speedster however was substituted by head coach Milos Kruscic Viv Solomon-Otabor in the 71st minute in the goalless drown fixture.