ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
17.02.2020 Football News

Edwin Gyasi Stars In CSKA Sofia Stalemate Against Levski Sofia In Bulgarian Top-Flight

By Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Edwin Gyasi Stars In CSKA Sofia Stalemate Against Levski Sofia In Bulgarian Top-Flight
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Ghana winter, Edwin Gyasi was in action for CSKA Sofia who held Levski Sofia to a goalless drawn game over the weekend in the Bulgarian top-flight.

Gyasi, 28, was playing his first league game since re-joining the Bulgarian giants after his loan spell at MLS side FC Dallas.

The Dutch-born Ghanaian international who has capped five times for the Black Stars with a goal to his credit, was again at his quality best as his impressive display helped his side picked a vital away point at Stadion Vivacom Arena.

The speedster however was substituted by head coach Milos Kruscic Viv Solomon-Otabor in the 71st minute in the goalless drown fixture.
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah Sports Journalist

Football News

TOP STORIES

2020 Elections: NDC Will Win By 80% — Aspirant
3 hours ago

Mahama Clash Akufo-Addo With 'Speakout Session' Tour
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line