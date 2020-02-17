Diehard Hearts Of Oak Supporter Ataa Abbey Motivates Players After Bechem Utd Game

Diehard Hearts of Oak supporter, Ataa Abbey was invited into the dressing room of the club on Sunday to offer words of motivation to players following their 3-2 win against Bechem United.

The Phobians ended a poor run of two draws to record an important victory in what was a Match Week 10 encounter of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season against the side from Bechem.

At the end of the match, a physically-challenged hardcore supporter of Hearts of Oak, Ataa Abbey who has been to the club's home matches for the past 50 years had talks with the players to give them some motivation.

In the video where he speaks Ga [a Ghanaian local dialect], he urges the players to continue fighting because they have been playing very well. He further adds that winning the Ghana Premier League title this year is very possible because God has said so.

Watch a short video of the interaction in a post from Hearts of Oak’s Twitter handle below.