Maxwell Konadu Bemoans Kotoko’s Draw With Ashgold; Says Fans Deserve Better

Head coach for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Maxwell Konadu has bemoaned his team’s draw against Obuasi Ashanti Gold over the weekend while indicating that supporters of the club deserved better.

The Porcupine Warriors hosted the Miners at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday afternoon when they honoured a Match Week 10 fixture of the ongoing 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season.

On the afternoon, Kotoko had a good game but ended up wasting a number of chances as they drew goalless with Ashanti Gold.

During a post-match press conference, head coach for the Reds, Maxwell Konadu expressed his displeasure to the performance of his team and stressed that fans of the club deserve better.

“We went in, for the first time I really spoke to them. I think I was a bit harsh. We have to go back, hit the ground running and get things properly organized and done because we need to do better than this”

“Our fans and supporters deserve better than we did today. I must be honest”, Coach Maxwell Konadu stressed.

Despite dropping points on Match Week 10, Kotoko currently sits 2nd on the standings of the Ghana Premier League and on the same points [18] with Ashanti Gold who is topping the log.