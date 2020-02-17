GHPL: 'Justice Blay's Absence Affected Us' - Maxwell Konadu After Ashgold Stalemate

Asante Kotoko coach, Maxwell Konadu says Justice Blay in their game against Ashgold affected the team.

The Reds were held at home by the Miners in the matchday ten fixtures.

The midfielder who joined the Porcupine Warriors on loan from Medeama SC was ruled out of the game due to Malaria.

Speaking to the press after the game, Konadu indicated that the players given the chance failed to fill up Blay's absence.

"We couldn't play as we wanted to, but I think it all started when Justice Blay was taken out of the squad before even warm up.

“It's unfortunate we lost him but we thought others could stand in and play as he has been doing but things could not work out as we planned."

Commenting on William Opoku being subbed after missing a glorious chance to put his outfit ahead, Maxwell Konadu said the player failed to obey instructions.

The former Karela United skipper was put through on goal in the second half with goalkeeper Frank Boateng after defender Samed Ibrahim back pass was intercepted but failed in his attempt to dribble past the latter.

"He was substituted because he wasn't playing to instructions in the first half we started him from the left side, knowing very well the kind style of play William Opoku plays.

“We had studied AshantiGold in past matches and knew that one error could lead to a goal. When the chance came we wasted it,” he added.

Kotoko will be hosted by Aduana Stars at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in the matchday 11 fixtures on Wednesday.