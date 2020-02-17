Jeffrey Schlupp Returns To Crystal Palace Training After Long Injury Absence

Listen to article

Crystal Palace have been handed a boost as Jeffrey Schlupp steps up his rehabilitation ahead of a return from injury.

Schlupp is currently with his teammates in Dubai for the winter break, where he was involved in an intense training session.

The 27-year-old was forced off at half-time during the goalless draw at Watford in the Premier League last December and has since been on the sidelines.

However, he could make a return to the squad when the Eagles welcome Newcastle United to the Selhurst Park on Saturday, February 22.

"Feeling stronger every day after a great week of rehabilitation and Training out in Dubai!," he posted on twitter.

The former Leicester City ace was visited by Black Stars head coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor ahead of a possible return to the team for the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in March.

He has featured in 14 league games, starting nine of the matches and scoring two goals.