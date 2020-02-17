Victorien Adebayor Gave Me Sleepless Night On Saturday - Yahaya Mohammed Reveals

Yahaya Mohammed says Inter Allies striker, Victorien Adebayor gave him a sleepless night after his impressive performance against Berekum Chelsea.

Allies stunned theBlues 3:1 at the Golden City Park on Saturday in the matchday ten fixtures of the 2019/20 season.

Following the victory, the bulky striker has dominated the headlines with his excellent display.

Two goals from the Niger international helped Allies to secure the win.

Adebayor, who was linked to Hearts of Oak before the start of the season has terrorized defenders this season with his pace and skills.

However, Ahmed Adams of Berekum Chelsea is the latest victim.

According to Yahaya, Adebayor is a great player and gave him a sleepless night after his five-star performance.

“He is a super player. To be honest with you he gave me a sleepless night on Saturday because I was leading him and he overtook me by a two-goal margin and I had to do better,” the Aduana Stars forward told Asempa FM.

“Beating Chelsea 3:1 at home is a huge result for Inter Allies,” he added.

He is now joint scorer with Yahaya Mohammed with 10 goals.

‪Victorien Adebayor was named the NASCO man of the match, his 5th of the season.‬